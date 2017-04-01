Amash after Trump aide urges his defeat: ‘Bring it on’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top aide to President Donald Trump is urging the primary defeat of a conservative House member from Michigan.

Saturday’s tweet by White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. comes two days after Trump threatened conservative lawmakers who thwarted a House vote on health care legislation.

Scavino targeted congressman Justin Amash of Michigan, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus criticized by Trump. Scavino says in the tweet that Trump is bringing auto plants and jobs back to Michigan and calls Amash a “big liability.”

.@realDonaldTrump is bringing auto plants & jobs back to Michigan. @justinamash is a big liability.#TrumpTrain, defeat him in primary. — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) April 1, 2017

Scavino ends the tweet by urging Trump supporters to defeat Amash in his next primary.

Amash quote-tweeted Scavino’s tweet and said, “Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers.”

Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers. https://t.co/ALcV59iHXx — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 1, 2017

He later tweeted, “Bring it on. I’ll always stand up for liberty, the Constitution & Americans of every background” with a link to where supporters can contribute to his campaign fund.

Bring it on. I'll always stand up for liberty, the Constitution & Americans of every background. You can help here: https://t.co/ECxQGXE5XH. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 1, 2017

Government ethics lawyers say Scavino’s tweet violates federal law that limits political activity by government employees. The White House had no immediate comment.

Earlier this week, Trump himself tweeted that the Freedom Caucus would “hurt the entire Republican agenda.” Amash had sharp words in response to that, too, saying the president had “succumb(ed) to the D.C. Establishment.”

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

President Trump’s first 100 days

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

