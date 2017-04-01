Crews on scene of CO leak at Niles hotel; 7 hospitalized

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are responding to a carbon monoxide leak at a Berrien County hotel, with multiple victims reported, according to WNDU-TV.

WNDU reports that the leak happened at the Quality Inn at 1265 S 11th Street in Niles. Crews responded around 10 a.m. Saturday.

Details are limited, but Niles police say seven people were taken to area hospitals. There is no word on the conditions of the victims.

According to WNDU, the hotel has been evacuated.

This is a developing story.

