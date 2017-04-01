Deputies: Teen killed after rear-ending semi in Byron Twp.

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a teenager was killed after he rear-ended a semi truck in southern Kent County early Saturday morning.

It happened at 1:36 a.m. on 100th Street at US-131 in Byron Township.

Deputies say 19-year-old Jeremy Hibma was driving eastbound on 100th Street when he rear-ended the semi that was stopped at a red light.

Hibma, a Wayland resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, 59-year-old Bernard Kline of Grand Rapids, was not injured.

Deputies are not sure whether drugs or alcohol were factors, but they say speed likely played a role in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

