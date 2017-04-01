GOP makes room for tax cut in MI budget blueprint

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature are starting to put their stamp on Gov. Rick Snyder’s budget blueprint, trimming his proposed spending to make room for a potential tax cut.

A House plan that began winning preliminary approval in recent days would spend between $200 million and $300 million less. The Senate is setting aside roughly $500 million in “uncommitted” funds — a move the chamber’s budget chief says is designed to provide flexibility to reduce taxes, pay down debt, spend more or add to savings.

A revenue-estimating meeting in May will shape how lawmakers proceed. But it’s clear GOP leaders aren’t giving up on tax relief despite the defeat of an income tax cut.

Democrats are expressing concern with parts of Republicans’ initial budget bills.

——

PDF: Snyder’s budget proposal

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

