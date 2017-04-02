Deputies: Child, 1, killed when accidentally struck by grandparents’ truck

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County sheriff’s deputies say a child was killed when he was accidentally struck by his grandparents’ truck.

It happened at 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of 106th Ave in Lee Township.

Deputies say 1-year-old Brentyn Combs-Easterday was being held by his grandmother as his grandfather got into his truck to leave. The child got away and was struck by the truck. The truck was moving at a slow rate of speed at the time.

Brentyn was unresponsive and not breathing when deputies arrived. First responders tried to revive him, but were unsuccessful.

Deputies say the incident appears to be a tragic accident. No foul play is suspected, and alcohol was not a factor.

The crash is under investigation.

