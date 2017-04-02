Green balloons memorialize man killed in US-131 crash

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family and friends gathered Sunday to remember the man who was fatally injured in a car crash while helping a friend.

Mourners at Reed’s Lake in East Grand Rapids released balloons to honor 24-year-old William Wilson-Wade. The balloons were green, which was his favorite color.

On the night of March 24, Wilson-Wade went to US-131 north of Grand Rapids to help some friends who had been pulled over by Michigan State Police. Because neither of those friends had a driver’s license, Wilson-Wade was called to drive them home. It’s believed he had trouble driving the friends’ car, which had a stick shift. MSP said the car couldn’t accelerate as it pulled into highway traffic and was hit from behind. Wilson-Wade died the next day as a result of his injuries.

“William has always been that person — ‘When you call me, I’m coming.’ Whether it was him not knowing how to drive a stick or if it would’ve been pushing a car with his feet, he would’ve came,” his brother, Barrid Green, said Sunday.

Wilson-Wade graduated from Forest Hills Central High School and Central Michigan University. He had recently gotten a job as a sales associate at AT&T. His funeral was held Saturday.

Sunday’s vigil and balloon release were held at Reed’s Lake because it was one of his favorite places to spend time.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Wilson-Wade’s family cover funeral expenses.

