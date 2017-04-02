GRPD: Woman robbed at gunpoint at ATM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A robber made off with cash after robbing a woman at gunpoint at an ATM in Grand Rapids, police say.

It happened Sunday afternoon at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive NW just east of Collindale Avenue.

The robber made off with an unknown amount of money, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.

Walker police helped GRPD officers search for the robber, but no one was taken into custody. Police have not provided a suspect description.

The woman who was robbed was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

