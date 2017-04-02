Head-on crash in Grand Rapids; at least 1 hurt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — At least one person was hospitalized following a head-on crash on Grand Rapids’ north side Sunday evening.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Coit Avenue NE near Hubbard Street. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a car crossed the centerline and collided with an oncoming vehicle.

GRPD said the at-fault driver was hospitalized. It was not immediately clear if anyone else was hurt or how seriously.

Sunday, police were still working to determine what caused the at-fault driver to cross the centerline.

