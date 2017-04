MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Lumberjacks are headed to the playoffs.

The USHL team still has two more games in the regular season, but then is headed to the Clark Cup.

They clinched their playoff berth when they beat the Bloomington Thunder on Friday night.

==Above, Lumberjacks head coach John LaFontaine joins Sports Overtime to talk about the season so far, look ahead to the playoffs and what it’s like to coach in the USHL.==

