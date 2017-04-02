Sports OT: Whitecaps’ season starts Thursday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re just days away from the start of the baseball season in West Michigan.

The West Michigan Whitecaps open their season at home at Fifth Third Ballpark on Thursday against the South Bend Cubs. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

If you can’t wait that long to get your baseball fix, the Whitecaps are holding a free open workout at the Comstock Park ballpark on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The Whitecaps’ roster was unveiled Saturday, and it includes a blend of veteran experience and exciting young talent. Headlining the group is the Detroit Tigers’ 2016 fourth-round draft pick, starting pitcher Kyle Funkhouser.

A trio of Michigan-born players are also on the roster: Cam Gibson of Novi, the son of former Detroit Tiger Kirk Gibson and a former Michigan State University player; Trent Szkutnik of Temperance, a former University of Michigan player; and Blaise Salter of Bloomfield Hills, another former MSU player.

>>Online: Whitecaps 2017 roster

==Above, Whitecaps Vice President Jim Jarecki joins Sports Overtime to look ahead to the season and share some fun promotions planned for Fifth Third Ballpark.==

—–

Online:

West Michigan Whitecaps

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

