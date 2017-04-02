To The Point: Sen. Stabenow on Trump; Reps. Brinks & Iden





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow sat down with “To The Point” this week to talk about the latest from Washington, D.C. and how things have gone during the first 75 or so days of the President Donald Trump administration.

“It’s been a very tough start. I reached out to them immediately when he was talking about buy America, hire America because that’s my thing. My Bring Jobs Home Act, which closes loopholes to make sure we’re using American manufacturing and so on,” she said. “Haven’t heard back yet, but I said let’s work together on that as well as rebuilding America infrastructure, you know, making sure creating good paying American jobs. But we’ve seen just a really slow start.”

Also on this April 2, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” Political Reporter Rick Albin speaks to two state House members about what the first quarter has been like in Lansing.

