Unmanned kayak prompts search on Rogue River

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency responders searched the Rogue River south of Rockford on Sunday after a passerby spotted an unmanned kayak in the water.

Crews were called to the area of Chilsdale Avenue in Plainfield Township around 6:30 p.m. In the kayak, which was caught up on some rocks in the river, first responders found with some pants and keys — but no people.

The search was called off as the sun set.

There had not been any reports of missing people as of Sunday night.

Officials on the scene urged safety when traveling along on the water.

“The river’s a little high right now because of the water, and that area’s pretty fast,” Plainfield Township Fire Chief Steve McKellar said. “Just make sure you have your life jacket on. Tell people where you’re going to be, where you plan on being, timeline, anything like that. If you miss that timeline, get the authorities to help.”

Authorities urge people to put contact information stickers on kayaks and other personal watercraft so they can check on the owner quickly in the event that vessels escape their moorings. Those stickers are free and can be found at any U.S. Coast Guard station.

You can also register your personal watercraft with Michigan Secretary of State’s Office.

