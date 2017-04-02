Work on Kalamazoo Ave. in Gaines Twp. starts Monday





GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Heads up, West Michigan — it looks like road construction season is here.

Reconstruction work on Kalamazoo Avenue SE between 76th and 84th streets south of Grand Rapids starts at 7 a.m. Monday and is expected to take more than three months.

Kent County Road Commission officials say you should detour to the west along Eastern Avenue SE, which can be accessed via 76th and 84th streets.

When the work is done, Kalamazoo Avenue will be a three-lane road with one lane in each direction and a center turn lane. In addition to reconstruction on the road itself, there will be tree removal, culvert replacement and work on ditches. Gaines Township is paying to extend the sanitary sewer to 84th Street and the sidewalk north to 76th.

Officials hope to finish the project by July 14.

