1 killed in fiery rollover crash in Allegan County

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a fiery rollover crash in Allegan County early Sunday morning.

Deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of 138th Avenue and 24th Street in Dorr Township around 12:20 a.m. for a loud bonfire. However as deputies were on their way, a nearby resident said it was not a bonfire but rather a vehicle fire.

After firefighters put out the flames, they found a man’s body inside.

Authorities identified the victim as 59-year-old Robert Martin Miklusicak.

Investigators believe Miklusicak was driving south on 24th Street and did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of 138th Avenue. The vehicle went off the road and hit a large tree causing the vehicle to flip several times and catch fire.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating. It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

