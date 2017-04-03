Construction on Michigan St. starts Tuesday

Related Coverage Michigan Street fix set for vote in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A big construction project through the heart of Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile will start Tuesday morning.

Michigan Street will have only one lane open in each direction, as well as a center turn lane, between Monroe and Ionia avenues. All intersections will be open, and on- and-off ramps to I-196 won’t be affected during this phase.

The $1.7 million project to fix Michigan Street’s crumbling pavement and awkward lane assignments has been in the works for months. In addition to repaving and lane realignment, landscaped islands will be added to make it easier for pedestrians to cross.

Many consider Michigan Street on Medical Mile as a sort of gateway to the city. Some 22,000 drivers travel the stretch each day. The last time the road there was rebuilt was 1995.

Construction is expected to last until at least mid-June.

