GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DisArt continues to work to make sure disability is a topic of conversation and development in Grand Rapids. We need people’s support to keep the conversation going in the DisArt symposium.

**Watch video above to learn more about this inspiring movement from the Executive Director and Managing Director of DisArt.

Event details

DisArt Symposium 2017

April 6 – 8

ArtPrize Hub SoundStage

41 Sheldon Blvd SE – Grand Rapids

www.disartfestival.org

