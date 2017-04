LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Eastbound I-96 is closed at exit 48 as Michigan State Police clear the scene of a single-vehicle car accident.

Police say 8 people were inside. Status of their injuries are unknown at this time.

MSP was dispatched to a roll-over accident involving one car just after 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Westbound I-96 is down to one lane.

We have a crew heading to the scene to bring you more.

