Family: Grand Rapids assault victim won’t survive

Related Coverage GRPD investigating life-threatening assault

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Family members of the 25-year-old man injured in an assault Friday morning say he will not survive a critical head injury.

Loved ones identified the victim Monday as Julius Melvin Vinson III.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says the victim was injured in a fight on Vineland Avenue south of 28th Street sometime between 3:30 and 4 a.m. Friday. But following the victim’s injuries, no one called 911.

Police did not begin their investigation until some 12 hours later when they were called by staff at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, where someone had brought the victim for treatment.

Sgt. Terry Dixon, the public information officer for the Grand Rapids Police Department, said the delay hampered the investigation.

“We have to find a scene. We have to go back and find out who was there, if anyone,” he told 24 Hour News 8 Monday. “We may miss people as a result of not being able to respond directly to the scene.”

He issued a plea for the public’s help.

“If anyone has seen anything to please give us a call, whether that’s through Silent Observer or calling the Grand Rapids Police Department directly,” Dixon said. “We need some assistance on this one.”

Family members had been hoping against the odds that Vinson would recover from his injuries. Shortly before 5 p.m., his sister confirmed publicly that he was expected to die.

“We are sadden to update you all that we are gathered saying out (sic) last goodbyes,” a post on Facebook read. “We love you Julius Melvin Vinson III we loved you then, we love you now and when forever is gone we will still love you.”

GRPD’s Major Case Team is investigating the incident. Detectives ask anyone with information to call the department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

