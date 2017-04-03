Garage, 2 cars destroyed in Kalamazoo fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A garage and two cars in Kalamazoo were destroyed in a fire Sunday night.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were called to the 1700 block of Krom Street for a garage fire around 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, the unattached garage was engulfed in flames and two nearby houses were also in danger of catching fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire and spray down the two nearby homes, according to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The garage and two cars were destroyed in the fire. There was also some melted siding on the nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

