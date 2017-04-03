GRPD looks for missing endangered man, 75

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is looking for a missing man who needs medical attention.

Vernon Gort, 75, is described as a 5-foot-6, 180-pound while male with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt, olive green jacket and blue jeans. He was wearing glasses and uses hearing aids.

He’s thought to be driving a black 2014 Chevrolet Equinox with Michigan license plate 5505G5.

GRPD says Gort was last seen driving away from the 100 block of Guild Street NE, off of Monroe Avenue, around 2 p.m. Monday. He was supposed to go to the Gordon Food Service store on Alpine Avenue south of Lamoreaux Drive NW, but has not been heard from. He does not have a cellphone.

Gort has medical conditions and needs attention, police said. They identified him as endangered.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

