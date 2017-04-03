Man crashes car into Detroit-area ER entrance

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (AP) — Police say a man suspected of being under the influence of narcotics or alcohol has been injured after crashing a car into an emergency room entrance at a suburban Detroit hospital.

Wyandotte Police Department Lt. Archie Hamilton says the crash happened about 12:30 a.m. Monday at Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.

The Detroit News reports that witnesses told police that they believe the crash was intentional.

Hamilton says the 30-year-old Lincoln Park man had lacerations, but no one else was injured. He says the man was treated for his injuries and could face charges.

WDIV-TV reports crews worked Monday morning to repair damage at the emergency room entrance. Henry Ford Health System spokesman David Olejarz says the crash won’t affect hospital operations and the area of the hospital affected remains functional.

