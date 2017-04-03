MDOT: Increase in work zone crashes, deaths in 2016

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Transportation says 17 people were killed in work zone crashes last year.

With orange barrel season approaching, safety agencies across the country are participating in National Work Zone Awareness Week, which kicks off on Monday. This year’s theme: work zone safety is in your hands.

Preliminary information shows there were 4,908 work zone crashes in Michigan in 2016, up from 4,776 the previous year. Of those crashes, 17 people were killed (up from 15 in 2015) and 75 suffered serious injuries (an increase from 69 in 2015), according to a release from MDOT.

“People in general are distracted naturally. So to bring these downs technology,” said MDOT spokesman said John Richard. “Autonomous vehicles, semi-autonomous vehicles, vehicle-to-vehicle communication. Vehicle-to-infrastructure communication, but technology is going to be vital to bringing those numbers down.”

MDOT says most of those crashes could have been prevented.

“The faces of people who are represented by these crash statistics could be any one of us,” MDOT Director Kirk T. Steudle said in a release. “Each one of those numbers represents a person who left behind parents, siblings, children, and friends who were devastated by their loss. We all need to work together to bring these numbers down with the ultimate goal of zero deaths on our roadways.”

Cyndi Kamps, whose husband Bob was hit while working on the side of the road in Kalamazoo in 2011, said paying attention and slowing down are key. While Bob Kamps survived the crash, his life will never be the same.

“Do not do something you can’t un-see later. If you are responsible for an injury in a work zone, you have changed somebody’s life forever,” she said.

As part of National Work Zone Awareness Week, officials are asking people to show their support by wearing orange on Wednesday. You can share your photos on social media using the hashtags #Orange4Safety and #NWZAW.

