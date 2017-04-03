Night out at Saint Cecilia Music Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – It was a musical Monday on eightWest! Watch the video above to preview some amazing upcoming concerts at Saint Cecilia. Cathy Holbrook was here to give us the details!

Cecilia Music Center Concerts

Margo Price in Concert on Thursday, April 6 – 7:30 pm

Margo Price, new country soul sensation out of Nashville, will perform on April 6, 2017. In 2016 Price burst into the spotlight receiving “Emerging Artist of the Year” from The Americana Music Association and “Best Country Record of 2016” by Nashville’s Scene for her debut album “Midwest Farmer’s Daughter” Price also appeared at the 2016 Grammys performing “Hands of Time”, the lead song off of her debut album.

Marc Cohn in Concert on Thursday, April 13 – 7:30 pm

Grammy Award winning Marc Cohn will perform on April 13, 2017. With his newest 2016 release “Careful What you Dream: Lost Songs and Rarities”, his concert will feature a 25-year retrospective of his most well known music mixed with new releases. Cohn was the Grammy Award Winner for his hit song “Walking in Memphis”.

SFJAZZ in concert on Thursday, May 4 – 7:30 pm

May 4, 2017 St. Cecilia Music Center brings the super group SFJAZZ to Grand Rapids featuring Miguel Zenon, Alto Saxophone; David Sanchez, tenor saxophone; Sean Jones, trumpet; Robin Eubank, trombone; Warren Wolf, vibraphone; Edward Simon, piano, Matt Penman, bass and Obed Calvaire, drums performing the music of Miles Davis and original compositions. This concert will be an all-star ensemble comprising eight of the finest performer/composers at work in jazz today, the SFJAZZ Collective’s mission each year is to perform fresh arrangements of works by a modern master and newly commissioned pieces by each Collective member. More than any other figure, Miles Davis changed the sound of jazz not once, but consistently over his career from the birth of bebop in the 1940s to the integration of rock approaches that gave rise to the fusion movement in the 1970’s.

Find more information at http://www.scmc-online.org/

