Redemption: North Carolina takes NCAA title

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Jackson delivered the go-ahead three-point play and North Carolina scored the last eight points for a 71-65 win over Gonzaga and a title that heartbreakingly eluded the Tar Heels last year.

It was an ugly affair, filled with 44 fouls and 52 free throws but, ultimately, the contest with the result the Tar Heels (33-7) simply had to have.

Carolina was down 2 with 1:40 left when Jackson took a pass under the bucket from Theo Pinson, made a layup and got fouled.

The free throw made it 66-65, and after a Gonzaga miss on the other end, Isaiah Hicks made a shot to help North Carolina start pulling away to the school’s sixth title.

Joel Berry II, despite two sore ankles, had 21 points and five assists to lead the Tar Heels, the South’s No. 1 seed.

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 16 for the Bulldogs in their first Final Four. The Zags lost for only the second time in 39 games this season.

There were 44 fouls called, 27 in the second half.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams says his team finally got the redemption it needed after a heartbreaking buzzer-beater in last season’s title game.

Williams attributed the strong finish to the team’s motto all season — “tough enough.”

