GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting early Monday.

Police say a large fight in a parking lot near Breton Road and Woodmeadow Drive SE led up to the shooting around 1:30 a.m.

Two females, ages 17 and 18, were shot. One of the victims were shot in the hand and foot, the other in the back and elbow, according to police.

No suspects have been arrested. Police say the victims are not cooperating in the investigation.

