Prosecutors seek to charge teen as adult in sex assault case

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A Benton Harbor 16-year-old faces charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a postal worker.

According to a release from the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, Matthew Griffis allegedly dragged a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier to the side of his home on McAllister Street on Friday and sexually assaulted her. He was later arrested at his home.

Griffis was charged in juvenile court with kidnapping and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The prosecutor’s office says it is working to get him charged as an adult. A hearing on that issue will be held April 18.

If the court agrees Griffis should be tried as an adult and if he is convicted of kidnapping, he could spend the rest of his life in prison. The CSC charge is a 15-year felony if he is charged as an adult.

He is being held in the juvenile detention center on a $125,000 bond.

