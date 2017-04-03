Search underway for missing Oceana Co. man with Alzheimer’s

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Several police agencies and volunteers are looking for a missing man with Alzheimer’s in Oceana County.

Arnold Leroy Merrill, 76, was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. Sunday after walking away from his home on W. Shelby Road near the village of Shelby.

The Oceana County Sheriff’s Office says a passerby may have seen Merrill around 11:15 p.m. near the intersection of W. Shelby Road and S. 96th Avenue.

He was last seen wearing dark pants, a white dress shirt with a red sweater and long trench coat.

The sheriff’s office, Michigan State Police, DNR, and volunteers from the local fire departments and the community are actively searching for Merrill. Anyone wiht information on his whereabouts is asked to call Mason/Oceana Central Dispatch at 231.869.5858.

