Springfield man arrested for marijuana violations, animal cruelty

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — A Springfield man was arrested for marijuana violations and animal cruelty on Sunday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were initially called to a home on Lafayette Street in Springfield for a woman who has having medical difficulties.

After assisting ambulance crews at the home, deputies found evidence of a marijuana grow and possible animal cruelty.

Deputies executed a search warrant and took several marijuana plants that were not compliant with the medical marijuana requirements, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies also took five pit bulls.

A 31-year-old Springfield man was arrested and is being held at the Calhoun County Jail.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

