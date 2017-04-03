Stolen Oberon inflatable turned into attorney

Related Coverage Officers looking for man who stole inflatable Oberon ad

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A large inflatable Oberon bottle that was stolen in Kalamazoo last week has been recovered.

The more than 12-foot tall advertisement for the popular Bell’s Brewery summer ale was stolen along West Michigan Avenue near Rose Street in the early morning hours of March 28.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said on Monday that the inflatable had been turned into an area attorney, who in turn gave it to police.

The owner of the inflatable, which is worth more than $2,000, told police they had no desire to prosecute if it was not damaged, which it was not.

Police have not identified a suspect seen in previously released surveillance images, but at this point it seems like they will not pursue the matter further.

