Trump donates 1st 3 months of salary to National Park Service

JULIE BYKOWICZ, Associated Press Published:
President Donald Trump, joint session of congress
President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is donating the first three months of his salary to the National Park Service.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer handed an oversized check for $78,333.32 to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke during Monday’s briefing.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, left, and Harpers Ferry National Historic Park Superintendent Tyrone Brandyburg, center, hold up a check during the daily briefing with White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The billionaire businessman turned president had promised to forgo his presidential salary. By law he must be paid, so he is donating the money.

Zinke says he’s “thrilled” at the president’s decision to give money to an Interior agency, something he says Trump informed him about Sunday night. He says he will use the money to help on long-deferred maintenance projects on the nation’s 25 battlefields.

Trump’s has proposed cutting $120 million — or 12 percent — from the Interior Department’s budget.