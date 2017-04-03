WOOD TV8, GRAM partner for permanent downtown GR studio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – WOOD TV8 is excited to announce it has entered into a one-of-a-kind partnership with Grand Rapids Arts Museum to form the GRAM WOOD TV Media Arts Center.

The station has reached a long-term agreement with GRAM for a permanent studio location overlooking Rosa Parks Circle in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

Every year during ArtPrize, WOOD TV8 broadcasts almost 150 from the “Today Show”-type studio. Because of the new agreement, it will be possible to broadcast year-round.

WOOD TV8’s main studio will remain in Heritage Hill, just east of the downtown area.

GRAM WOOD TV Media Arts Center is tied to a comprehensive plan that will be announced in late April to expand local engagement across West Michigan. Details be announced on 24 Hour News 8 and woodtv.com at a later date.

