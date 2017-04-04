BCPD: 18-year-old shot in face; no arrests

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek police are looking for the person who shot an 18-year-old in the face on Tuesday night.

It happened around 9:35 p.m. on the sidewalk in the area of Cliff and Mott streets, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Police say the shooter fired at least two shots, but only one hit the victim. Bystanders took the victim to the hospital, where he was in stable condition later Tuesday night.

It’s not yet known if the victim and shooter know one another. Police said they are still working to identify the people who were with the victim and shooter.

The shooter, who remains at large, was described as a skinny, short, young black male. Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.

