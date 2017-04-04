Don’t let spring rain destroy your basement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the spring rains, it’s important to choose the right company to waterproof your basement. We had Great Lakes Waterproofing in studio, and they’re going straight to the source of the problem.

Their patented outside-injection system addresses water penetration without the need to dig up your yard. They also have proven interior systems, such as drain-tile and flume systems, sump pumps and drain-tile.

Watch the video above to learn more about Great Lakes Waterproofing and their company’s features.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

