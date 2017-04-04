GR agency helps child sexual abuse victims





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and a West Michigan agency is spreading the word that their staff is here to help.

In 2016 the Child Assessment Center served about 800 children, helping them through the trauma of sexual abuse.

“We see a lot of children who have been abused themselves, who have been asked to abuse other young children, who are abusing one another and then a lot of young children who are being exposed to pornography as well,” said lead therapist Ashley Jansma.

The Child Assessment Center offers a range of therapy services. They showed 24 Hour News 8 the streamlined process they’ve created so that kids can come to their building and get all the help they need under one roof.

Members of Grand Rapids Police Department, Kent County Sheriff’s Office and Child Protective Services are also there to help the children.

The Child Assessment Center started programs in 17 school districts and some private and charter schools. Their curriculum teaches kids how to identify a problem and seek help.

“Think about it, you’re kind of working a muscle,” said Children’s Prevention Program Manager Tanya Muehlbauer. “You’re trusting your gut. You’re trusting your feelings. So as they get older and those other situations might arise, they’ve had those tools ingrained in them, if we’ve done our job well.”

The agency said that they save taxpayers about $1,200 per child abuse case.

