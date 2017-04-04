GVSU takes part in Sexual Assault Awareness Month

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and universities like Grand Valley State University are taking part to educate and prevent assaults on campus.

A town hall will take place 7 p.m. in the Grand River Room inside the Kirkhof Center Tuesday night as part of the month’s events.

Last fall four students were assaulted near the Allendale campus during the first month of classes. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tells 24 Hour News 8 no arrests have been made in those cases and there haven’t been any similar assaults.

Still, GVSU has ramped up transparency and prevention efforts this year in response to those assaults.

That response includes a criminal case review team that formed in February, made up of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, GVSU police and GVSU Campus Victim Advocate Ashley Schulte.

“We meet once a month and are talking about the students who are choosing to go forward with the criminal investigation, what that looks like from start to finish. I’m really thankful for that group right now because we’re starting to see the movement we’ve wanted in a really coordinated way,” Schulte explained.

Their goal is to create a better environment that makes students feel comfortable enough to report assaults and hopefully lead to more sexual assault prevention.

Campaigns like “It’s On Us as Lakers” encourage a proactive approach to combating sexual violence on campus.

While many of the resources on GVSU’s campus aren’t new, the attention surrounding the assaults last semester started a necessary conversation that’s moving the university in a positive direction.

“It’s been really nice because of the heightened awareness we’ve had this school year, how many students want to be engaged,” Schulte said, adding several organizations have asked to host events outside of Sex Assault Awareness Month to keep the conversation going.

