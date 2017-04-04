Winter’s not done yet: Snow on Thursday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A potentially record-setting spring snowstorm will arrive in Michigan Wednesday, producing mostly rain before changing over to mixed rain and snow Thursday.

Heavy snows aren’t common for early April. The record single day snowfall for April 6 is 2 inches in Grand Rapids. It is possible the city will see more than that on Thursday.

Computer model forecasts of snow amounts have varied widely with this storm system — anywhere from zero to more than one foot of snow in Grand Rapids. There are a number of factors to consider when forecasting for a snow storm this time of year:

High sun angle resulting in more energy from the sun;

Warm and moist soil resisting snow accumulation;

Heavy snow pack across the Upper Peninsula and western Ontario, allowing cold air masses to better survive in lower Michigan;

High water content snowfalls with snow to liquid ratios near 6:1 or 8:1 rather than 10:1 or 12:1 with colder storms.

Large accumulations or not, travel will be affected for most of West Michigan on Thursday, especially in the morning. The transition from rain to snow will take place before sunrise Thursday and a quick burst of heavy wet snow could result in slick roads.

Heavy, wet snow accumulating on power lines and tree branches could lead to power outages, and strong winds will exacerbate that risk. Winds gusting over 50 mph are possible, especially near Lake Michigan.

