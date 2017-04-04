Sports doc’s alleged victims seek to stop gag order

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Lawyers for dozens of women who say they were sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor are trying to overturn a judge’s gag order.

They asked a federal judge to intervene Tuesday and strike an order that bars attorneys and Larry Nassar’s alleged victims from talking publicly. Ingham County Judge Rosemarie Aquilina is overseeing a criminal case against Nassar and says his rights could be violated if the public is repeatedly served with negative comments about him.

The order covers anyone who might be called as a witness in the criminal case, the alleged assault of a girl.

Lawyer Stephen Drew says it’s an illegal restriction on free speech. If Nassar feels he can’t get a fair trial in the Lansing area, Drew says he can try to move it elsewhere.

