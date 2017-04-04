MSP: Man arrested after chase in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested in Battle Creek on Tuesday night after allegedly showing a gun and then leading police on a chase.

Michigan State Police say they got a report that guns were being pointed out of the car. Troopers tried to pull the suspect vehicle over on Capital Avenue SW, but the driver took off.

There was a brief car chase. After it ended, a 23-year-old suspect ran away on foot. MSP said. He was later found in a wooded area off of Capital just north of I-94 and arrested.

MSP says authorities recovered a gun and marijuana.

The ramp from I-94 to Capital avenue was shut down for a time while authorities were on scene, but has since reopened.

