Nonstop flights from GR to Washington D.C. start Tuesday

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — New nonstop flights to the Washington D.C. area began offering service from the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Tuesday.

The nonstop flights from Grand Rapids to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) are operated by American Eagle. The service began on Tuesday, and will feature 13 weekly round trips, according to a release from Ford Airport.

The flights depart from Grand Rapids twice daily at 7:20 a.m. and 12:50 p.m. Sunday through Friday, as well as one daily departure at 9:40 a.m. on Saturdays.

