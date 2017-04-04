Portion of Battle Creek under boil water advisory

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) – The City of Battle Creek is telling some residents to boil their water before using it for consumption.

The advisory was issued Tuesday after the city shut down a portion of its water system for improvements and repairs, according to a release.

The city said in the release that whenever pressure is reduced in the water system, it increases the potential for bacteria to taint the water, which generally isn’t harmful.

The following streets are included in the boil-water advisory:

Meachem Avenue between Burr Street and Eldred Street

Burr Street between Meachem Avenue and Mccrea Drive

Bechman Avenue between Burnham Street and Burr Street

The city did not say how long the advisory was expected to be in place. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

