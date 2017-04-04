Salvation Army to Help Pay Energy Bills

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Customers of DTE Energy having a hard time making payments may now be able to find relief through The Salvation Army. The Salvation Army has been committed to providing services to the public since 1875 and has helped nearly 33 million Americans each year.

This April, the Salvation Army of Muskegon is holding three events at The Salvation Army of Muskegon Corps Community Center. These events are designed to help those that are struggling with paying for their energy bills and need a bit of relief. Staff will be at each event to assist customers and get them signed up with the affordable payment plan. The plan is designed to reduce monthly payments and forgive overdue balances.

There are some requirements in order to qualify:

Have household income under 150% of the Federal Poverty Level ($36,450 for a family of 4)

Documentation of each source of income from the last 45 days.

If there is a source of income that is meant to remain the same (usually child support, unemployment, etc.), documentation is needed to show how much is supposed to be paid during the 30 days after the interview.

Show a current utility bill in the name of the applicant

Provide identification such as a driver’s license, state ID, or birth certificate

Bring a Social Security card for the applicant and provide Social Security numbers for all other household members.

No registration is required; applicants are welcome to simply stop by the center at 1221 Shonat Street in Muskegon. The dates for the event are:

Wednesday April 5, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Wednesday April 19, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Wednesday April 26, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Any further questions about the events can be directed to the Salvation Army Call Center at 855-929-1640.

