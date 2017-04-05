Source: 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash near Saranac

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A source tells 24 Hour News 8 that one person was killed in a multiple vehicle crash in Ionia County on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the intersection of M-21 (Blue Water Highway) and Hawley Highway, north of Saranac, around 10:40 a.m. Ionia County Dispatch says multiple vehicles, including two- semi-trucks, were involved in the crash.

The intersection is closed until further notice and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The crash also downed some power lines in the area, knocking out power to about 458 Consumers Energy customers, according to the company’s online outage map.

A source confirmed one person was killed, but it’s unknown if others were hurt in the crash.

Between 2010-2015, there were 19 crashes at the intersection but none were fatal, according to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene working to gather more information. Tune into 24 Hour News 8 at noon and check back with woodtv.com for further updates.

