5 companies show interest in 201 Market property

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Plans are moving forward to develop an attractive piece of riverfront property in downtown Grand Rapids.

Five development teams have shown interest in the property at 201 Market Avenue SW, located on the east side of the river south of the US-131 S-curve.

In February, the City of Grand Rapids asked developers to submit plans for the property.

Three of the companies that responded are from Michigan, including Grand Rapids-based Rockford Construction, REDICO out of Southfield and The Velmeir Companies in West Bloomfield. The other two are Flaherty & Collins Properties from Indianapolis and the Zimmer Development Company from North Carolina.

The property is the area that was dubbed the “Mystery Project” a decade ago. A developer had grand plans that never came to fruition.

The city says the current process is to make sure companies’ proposals are viable. The five companies will be interviewed by the city next month.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss told 24 Hour News 8 in February that the city wants to see a creative, mixed-income development built at the site.

