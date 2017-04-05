6 Family Dollar stores in W. MI closing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Six Family Dollar stores in West Michigan are expected to close this summer.

Dollar Express, the company which owns the stores, plans to liquidate and close all of its stores by June 30, according to documents filed with the state.

Around 33 people are expected to lose their jobs as a result of the store closures.

The following Family Dollar stores will be affected:

4451 Breton Road SE in Kentwood

1625 Leonard Street NE in Grand Rapids

1540 28th Street SW in Wyoming

1006 S. Washington Avenue in Holland

5003 Westnedge Avenue in Portage

1606 M 139 in Benton Harbor

NBC-affiliate WDIV reports that Dollar General is acquiring all 323 Dollar Express discount stores in 36 states from its owner, private equity firm Sycamore Partners.

Many of the Dollar Express stores will be rebranded to Dollar General while others will be permanently closed.

The deal is still subject to Federal Trade Commission approval.

