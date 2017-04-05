Barry Co. Animal Shelter director accused of misconduct

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The director of the Barry County Animal Shelter faces a felony charge for alleged misconduct.

According to a release from Barry County, Billie Jo Hartwell was arraigned Wednesday on a count of misconduct in office.

Officials say the Barry County Sheriff’s Office started investigating Hartwell after being told about alleged misconduct toward a jail inmate worker who was assigned to the animal shelter. The nature of that misconduct was not specified Wednesday.

Authorities say that in addition to that misconduct, Hartwell allegedly took dog food from the shelter without permission.

Hartwell is free on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond. She is expected back in court on April 12 for a probable cause conference.

If convicted, she could spend up to five years in prison.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

