Bodycam maker offers trial to police agencies

NEW YORK (AP) — A body-camera maker is offering some U.S. police departments a chance to try out their goods for a year. But if they decide to keep the cameras, or happen to damage them, they’ll have to pay full price.

The trial run is being offered by Taser International Inc., which makes the Axon brand of body cameras. Departments that sign up will also get online data storage, camera equipment and other services.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company did not say how much the cameras and equipment cost. A representative did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Body cameras are a growing business for Taser, which also makes stun guns. This week, it will change its corporate name to Axon Enterprise Inc. and switch its stock symbol to “AAXN” from “TASR.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

