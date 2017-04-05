Discover Kalamazoo sues for (269) trademark





KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a big battle brewing over three little numbers: 269 — the area code for southwest Michigan.

Discover Kalamazoo, the city’s visitor’s bureau, filed a suit in federal court to preserve its trademark using the code. Discover Kalamazoo says a logo with 269 in parentheses is its property and it doesn’t want anyone else to use it without permission.

Discover Kalamazoo President and CEO Greg Ayers acknowledges that the organization didn’t create the area code.

“But we created the brand to promote the region,” he argued in a Wednesday interview with 24 Hour News 8.

He said the organization has spent more than $400,000 on the brand since 2010. It trademarked “(269) COOL THINGS TO DO IN AREA CODE 269” in 2013. “Spirit of (269)” was also trademarked as part of an effort to showcase area breweries, distilleries and wineries.

Then Discover Kalamazoo tried to trademark the three numbers in parentheses. Ayers said it was granted approval. But Southwest Michigan First, another nonprofit promoting the region, also uses 269 in parentheses, so it filed an opposition. Now Discover Kalamazoo is suing Southwest Michigan First for infringement.

“Their (Southwest Michigan First) “269” magazine that launched in January of 2016 has a mark that we believe is very confusingly similar to ours,” Ayers said. “As a result, we are asking that they no longer use that mark so that we can be able to not have that confusion in the marketplace.”

Ayers said the federal lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday, is the group’s last resort to keep what he says is rightfully its property.

24 Hour News 8 asked why the organization wouldn’t want (269) everywhere so there is more exposure.

“For us, it’s not that we don’t want it everywhere, it’s that we want our attribution made to us,” Ayers said.

Southwest Michigan First did not respond to 24 Hour News 8’s requests for a comment on Wednesday.

