Firefighter rescues family from Barry Co. house fire

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A family of five was able to escape a house fire early Wednesday morning thanks to the quick actions of a firefighter.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 8800 block of Bever Road in Orangeville Township, near Delton.

Orangeville Township Fire Chief Dan Boulter said a firefighter who lived nearby was first on the scene and saw the garage engulfed in flames.

The fire had not reached the inside of the home, so the smoke alarms hadn’t went off yet.

The firefighter went in and woke up the family. Two adults and three children were all able to get out safely.

Two goats, which were part of the kid’s 4-H project, were killed in the fire.

Boulter says the fire appears to have been accidental. The home is likely a total loss.

