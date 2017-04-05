Free pet adoptions at 65 MI shelters on April 29

Related Coverage Pet adoptions hit record during Empty The Shelters event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Empty the Shelters day by the BISSELL Pet Foundation is returning in hopes of finding more than 2,000 pets forever homes by waiving adoption fees for cats and dogs.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit will pay all adoption fees at 65 shelters and rescue organizations around the state on April 29 in order to encourage people to choose adoption first. There are 25 West Michigan shelters participating. Adoption fees normally range from $60 (for cats) to $150 (for dogs).

New pet owners will only be responsible for the licensing fee, which costs $7 to $12.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation will also be giving adopters an AdoptBox, as supplies last at each location. The boxes include:

Pet care guidelines

Treats and toys

Cleaning products

ID tag

Collar

Below are the participating shelters in West Michigan:

Allegan County Animal Shelter (Allegan)

Aries Doberman Liberation Rescue (Grand Rapids)

Barry County Animal Shelter (Hastings)

Bellwether Harbor (Fremont)

Cannonsville Critters (Grand Rapids)

Cass County Animal Shelter (Cassopolis)

Cat Tales Rescue (Grand Rapids)

Companion Cats, Inc. (Battle Creek)

Crash’s Landing & Big Sid’s Sanctuary (Grand Rapids)

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control (Grand Rapids)

Happy Hearts Feline Rescue (West Olive)

Harbor Humane Society (West Olive)

Heaven Can Wait Animal Haven (Muskegon)

Humane Society & Animal Rescue of Muskegon County (Muskegon)

Humane Society & Animal Rescue of Muskegon County at PetSmart (Muskegon)

Humane Society of West Michigan (Grand Rapids)

Kalamazoo Animal Rescue (Kalamazoo)

Kent County Animal Shelter (Grand Rapids)

Michele’s Rescue (Grand Rapids)

Midwest Boston Terrier Rescue (Grand Rapids)

Newaygo County Animal Shelter (White Cloud)

Pound Buddies Animal Shelter and Adoption Center (Muskegon)

SPCA of Southwest Michigan (Kalamazoo)

Van Buren County Animal Control (Hartford)

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance (Douglas)

Around 40,000 pets are euthanized each year in Michigan because they aren’t able to find homes, according to a release from the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

On the last Empty the Shelters day held in October 2016, at least 1,900 animals statewide found forever homes.

—–

Online:

BISSELL Pet Foundation

Empty the Shelters locations

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

