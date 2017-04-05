Grand Rapids PD’s first woman captain dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department says Pam Carrier, the first woman to become a captain in the agency, has died.

A post on the department’s Facebook page late Wednesday afternoon did not say precisely when or how Carrier died.

But GRPD did share her history with the department, saying she joined in May 1980. She was GRPD’s first woman to be promoted to lieutenant and the first woman to become a captain, which happened on June 21, 1998.

Carrier spent about 12 years as the commander of the North Service Area and then retired in June 2011.

GRPD remembered Carrier as “a leader, role model, friend, colleague, mother figure and deeply compassionate person” and said she would be “greatly missed.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been released.

